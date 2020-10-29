1/1
MICHAEL GARRITY 65 passed away Monday Oct. 26 2020 in Fort "Tommy Tomato," (Kassie) THOMAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS MICHAEL GARRITY, 65, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 9, 1955, in DeWitt, Iowa, he was a son of the late Raymond and Catherine Garrity. Tom was a devoted man of Christ who lived his life to serve others - he was always the first to volunteer to help anyone in need. From a young age, he developed a love of animals and gardening, growing up on his family farm. He was known for his skillful green thumb, often called "Tommy Tomato," and loved to share his heirloom tomatoes with neighbors, friends, and family. Tom was a Jack of all trades and had many jobs over the years. His talents varied from Mark Twain impersonations, preparing his famous "Hungry Man Breakfast" in his role as family head chef, and sketching beautiful scenes and portraits using charcoal. He was full of surprises, including his most recent endeavor to learn to play the guitar. He is survived by his wife, Gina Garrity; children, Jordan (Kassie) Garrity, Kirstenn (Dave) Kimmel, Marla Martinez, and Steph Martinez; two grandchildren, David and Maxwell Kimmel; siblings, Loretta (Jeff) Pennock, Angie (Jim) Broich, Leo (Ann) Garrity, and Raymond (Kathy Strodtman) Garrity; siblings-in-law, Karen (Curt) Hanlen, Sharon (Ron) Rehling, Deb (Rorie Alter) Hile, Delle (Calvin) Miller, and Bruce (Winnie) Hile; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by: his parents, Raymond and Catherine Garrity; sister-in-law, Carla Garrity; and niece, Nicole Garrity. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 N. Anthony Blvd., with calling two hours prior beginning at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved