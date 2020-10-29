THOMAS MICHAEL GARRITY, 65, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 9, 1955, in DeWitt, Iowa, he was a son of the late Raymond and Catherine Garrity. Tom was a devoted man of Christ who lived his life to serve others - he was always the first to volunteer to help anyone in need. From a young age, he developed a love of animals and gardening, growing up on his family farm. He was known for his skillful green thumb, often called "Tommy Tomato," and loved to share his heirloom tomatoes with neighbors, friends, and family. Tom was a Jack of all trades and had many jobs over the years. His talents varied from Mark Twain impersonations, preparing his famous "Hungry Man Breakfast" in his role as family head chef, and sketching beautiful scenes and portraits using charcoal. He was full of surprises, including his most recent endeavor to learn to play the guitar. He is survived by his wife, Gina Garrity; children, Jordan (Kassie) Garrity, Kirstenn (Dave) Kimmel, Marla Martinez, and Steph Martinez; two grandchildren, David and Maxwell Kimmel; siblings, Loretta (Jeff) Pennock, Angie (Jim) Broich, Leo (Ann) Garrity, and Raymond (Kathy Strodtman) Garrity; siblings-in-law, Karen (Curt) Hanlen, Sharon (Ron) Rehling, Deb (Rorie Alter) Hile, Delle (Calvin) Miller, and Bruce (Winnie) Hile; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by: his parents, Raymond and Catherine Garrity; sister-in-law, Carla Garrity; and niece, Nicole Garrity. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 N. Anthony Blvd., with calling two hours prior beginning at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com