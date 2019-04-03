MICHAEL GLENN "MIKE" ROUSH, 54, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Mike was the son of the late Harold Glenn and Jessie Marilyn Roush. Mike was known as "The Jerky Man" Big Mike's Jerky. Mike was a proud member of Ducks Unlimited. Mike loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and tending to his greenhouse. He also enjoyed shooting pool and going to auctions. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Surviving are his companion, PJ Tanner; siblings, Kathy Beason, Sandra (Steven) Jones, Norma (Bill) Creel, and Cheryl Seagraves; grandchildren, Taliyah, Taft "Deuce" and Emoni; stepdaughter, Tiffany; niece, Renell Miller; and nephew, Bobby Beason. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the funeral home. (The family requests in honor of Mike "To dress casual and feel free to wear your Ducks Unlimited hats".) Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the education fund for Mike's grandchildren c/o PJ Tanner.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL GLENN "MIKE" ROUSH.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019