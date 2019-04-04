ROUSH, MICHAEL GLENN "MIKE": Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. today, April 4, 2019, at the funeral home. (The family requests in honor of Mike "To dress casual and feel free to wear your Ducks Unlimited hats".)
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019