MICHAEL H. URSCHEL, 64, Huntington, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 28, 1955, in Huntington, Ind., Michael is a son of the late Wilbur and Mary Rose (Priser) Urschel. Michael married Linda K. Hale on March 22, 1975, and they just celebrated 44 years of marriage; Linda survives in Huntington, Ind. Michael was a 1973 graduate of Huntington North High School. He received an Associate's degree in Management from Huntington University in 2003. He was a manager at the Speedway Ready Mix plant and put in 42 years of service after beginning working at Speedway in 1977. He was a member of The Disciples of Christ Church. Along with his wife, Linda, he is survived by two sons, Joseph Hale (Lauren) Urschel of Columbia City, Ind., and Timothy Michael (Megan Thibodeaux) Urschel of Philadelphia, Pa.; one brother, Mark (Nanette) Urschel of Shelbyville, Ky.; two sisters, Cheryl (Michael) Nathanson of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Cindy Webster of Columbia City, Ind.; and two grandchildren, Henry Lee Urschel and Lorelei Urschel. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at McElhaney - Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. Dr. Michael Rowley officiating. Calling is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Huntington, Ind. In lieu of flowers, please honor Michael H. Urschel with a donation to Huntington University c/o McElhaney - Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750. Arrangements by McElhaney - Hart Funeral Home. On line condolences may be sent at www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019