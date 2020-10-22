MICHAEL "MIKE" HENRY HOOK, 74, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Parkview Hospital-Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne he was the son of the late Ned and Twila (White) Hook. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. He retired in 2006 from BF Goodrich after 43 years. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and could often be seen cheering on the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane (McHenry) Hook; sons, Gary (Nancy) Hook of New Haven and Todd (Gloria) Hook of Danville; siblings, Tom (Molly) Hook of Angola, Nedrey Hook, Bob (Kathy) Hook and Sue (Ernie) Gray, all of New Haven; brothers-in-law, Dan (Joan), Dave (Jeanne), Gord (Nancy), Doug (Renee), and Dennis (Angie) McHenry; sister-in-law, Sue Klotz; grandchildren, Zachary (Shantel), Tanner (Paige), Mikeala, Colten, and J.T. Hook; great-grandson, Theo Hook; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Cassandra Hook. Private service. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children in memory of Cassandra Hook or Emanuel Lutheran Church. To send online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com