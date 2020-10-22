1/1
MICHAEL HENRY "MIKE" HOOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL "MIKE" HENRY HOOK, 74, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Parkview Hospital-Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne he was the son of the late Ned and Twila (White) Hook. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. He retired in 2006 from BF Goodrich after 43 years. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and could often be seen cheering on the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane (McHenry) Hook; sons, Gary (Nancy) Hook of New Haven and Todd (Gloria) Hook of Danville; siblings, Tom (Molly) Hook of Angola, Nedrey Hook, Bob (Kathy) Hook and Sue (Ernie) Gray, all of New Haven; brothers-in-law, Dan (Joan), Dave (Jeanne), Gord (Nancy), Doug (Renee), and Dennis (Angie) McHenry; sister-in-law, Sue Klotz; grandchildren, Zachary (Shantel), Tanner (Paige), Mikeala, Colten, and J.T. Hook; great-grandson, Theo Hook; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Cassandra Hook. Private service. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children in memory of Cassandra Hook or Emanuel Lutheran Church. To send online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved