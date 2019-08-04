Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. MICHAEL HOOG 80 passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 3 (Clancy) JOHN M.D.. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN MICHAEL HOOG, MD, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Towne House Health Care in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Feb. 7, 1939 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph and Frances Mary (Clancy) Hoog. Michael was the second of nine children. He attended St. Hyacinth Elementary School and graduated in 1956 from Central Catholic High School. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Michael was a graduate of Indiana University (1960) and Indiana University Medical School (1964). He interned for one year at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and then completed a four-year residency in urology at Methodist in 1969. During his third year of medical school Michael met the love of his life, Rebecca, while both were working at the County Hospital in Indianapolis. Michael and Rebecca Kappus married on Aug. 22, 1964 in Indianapolis. Michael began his career in Fort Wayne in private practice with Dr.'s Cooney and Buetler in the fall of 1969. Michael practiced as a urologist for 44 years, serving patients in Fort Wayne and Warsaw. Dr. Hoog concluded his distinguished medical career treating patients at the Fort Wayne Veterans Hospital, retiring in 2013. Michael was a Captain in the U.S.



JOHN MICHAEL HOOG, MD, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Towne House Health Care in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Feb. 7, 1939 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph and Frances Mary (Clancy) Hoog. Michael was the second of nine children. He attended St. Hyacinth Elementary School and graduated in 1956 from Central Catholic High School. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Michael was a graduate of Indiana University (1960) and Indiana University Medical School (1964). He interned for one year at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and then completed a four-year residency in urology at Methodist in 1969. During his third year of medical school Michael met the love of his life, Rebecca, while both were working at the County Hospital in Indianapolis. Michael and Rebecca Kappus married on Aug. 22, 1964 in Indianapolis. Michael began his career in Fort Wayne in private practice with Dr.'s Cooney and Buetler in the fall of 1969. Michael practiced as a urologist for 44 years, serving patients in Fort Wayne and Warsaw. Dr. Hoog concluded his distinguished medical career treating patients at the Fort Wayne Veterans Hospital, retiring in 2013. Michael was a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1974. Dr. Hoog was respected by all who came into contact with him: patients, nurses, and his peers. Michael loved providing care and comfort working tirelessly on their behalf. Patients adored his compassion and bedside manner. Dr. Hoog was a licensed physician in Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona. He was a member of the American Board of Urology and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Fort Wayne Medical Society. Michael was a devout Catholic, a man of great faith and humility with a heart to serve the Lord and fellow man. Mike was very generous in helping many organizations including volunteering at the Matthew 25 Clinic. He loved spending time at their summer home in Glen Lake, Mich. with family, friends, and his beloved dogs. Michael loved sports. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, attending several games at Lambeau Field. He was passionate about golf, playing in Ireland and Scotland and an avid collector of golf memorabilia. Michael was a member of the Fort Wayne Country Club for many years and a lifetime member of the Indiana University Alumni Association. The family would like to sincerely thank the caregivers at The Towne House Retirement Center and Heartland Hospice. Michael is survived by Becky, his wife of 54 years; their children, Kathleen Runco of Fort Wayne, Kristine Uebelhoer of Montpelier, Ohio, and Thomas Hoog of Fort Wayne, and foster daughter, Christine (David) Fry of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Adam Uebelhoer, Aaron Uebelhoer, Tanner Ihrie, Michael Runco, Jake Fry, Gracie Fry, Luke Fry, Cooper Fry; eight siblings, Lucille Poiry, Margaret Bosler, Alice Soder, Theresa Strubbe, William (Jackie) Hoog, Joseph (Terri) Hoog, Helen (Steve) Korn and Patrick (Alejandra) Hoog; and 20 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald Street, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, The Carriage House or Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Vietnam War Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close