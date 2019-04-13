MICHAEL HUGHES "POPCORN" FRAIZER, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born Aug. 7, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Michael was a son of the late Lowell (Red) and Catherine Fraizer. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Fraizer; two sons, Jim (Debbie) Fraizer and Mitch (Emily) Snook; two daughters, Megan (Diarmuid) Treacy and Molly O. (Michael) Horn; brother, Patrick (Mary) Fraizer; stepsister, Vicki (Chuck) Murphy; stepbrother, Gary (Pam) Miller; grandchildren, Bob, Kate, P draig, and R¢is¡n; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends who are close as brothers including Steve and Rick Danley, and Miles Fredericks. Michael was also preceded in death by his, sister, Georgie Burkett; stepmother, Lois Fraizer; stepsister, Pam Wright; and stepbrother, Jerry Miller. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital or Saint Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL HUGHES "POPCORN" FRAIZER.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 13, 2019