Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL HUGHES "POPCORN" FRAIZER. View Sign

MICHAEL HUGHES "POPCORN" FRAIZER, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born Aug. 7, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Michael was a son of the late Lowell (Red) and Catherine Fraizer. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Fraizer; two sons, Jim (Debbie) Fraizer and Mitch (Emily) Snook; two daughters, Megan (Diarmuid) Treacy and Molly O. (Michael) Horn; brother, Patrick (Mary) Fraizer; stepsister, Vicki (Chuck) Murphy; stepbrother, Gary (Pam) Miller; grandchildren, Bob, Kate, P draig, and R¢is¡n; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends who are close as brothers including Steve and Rick Danley, and Miles Fredericks. Michael was also preceded in death by his, sister, Georgie Burkett; stepmother, Lois Fraizer; stepsister, Pam Wright; and stepbrother, Jerry Miller. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital or Saint Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit



MICHAEL HUGHES "POPCORN" FRAIZER, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born Aug. 7, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Michael was a son of the late Lowell (Red) and Catherine Fraizer. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Fraizer; two sons, Jim (Debbie) Fraizer and Mitch (Emily) Snook; two daughters, Megan (Diarmuid) Treacy and Molly O. (Michael) Horn; brother, Patrick (Mary) Fraizer; stepsister, Vicki (Chuck) Murphy; stepbrother, Gary (Pam) Miller; grandchildren, Bob, Kate, P draig, and R¢is¡n; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends who are close as brothers including Steve and Rick Danley, and Miles Fredericks. Michael was also preceded in death by his, sister, Georgie Burkett; stepmother, Lois Fraizer; stepsister, Pam Wright; and stepbrother, Jerry Miller. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital or Saint Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Divine Mercy Funeral Home

3500 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

(260) 426-2044 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close