MICHAEL J. "MIKE" BOESTER
MICHAEL "MIKE" J. BOESTER, 43, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Born May 28, 1977, he was a son of Arthur L. and Lori (Cooper Jimenez) Boester. As a self-employed painter, former Army medic, Mike enjoyed drawing, golfing with his father and brother, and spending time with family and friends. "His BIG laugh and even BIGGER personality will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him." Mike is survived by his wife, Jessica of Fort Wayne; daughter, Jessie (Morgan) Limore; son, Tra M. Boester of Fort Wayne; daughter, Ophelia still at home; father, Arthur L. (Phyllis) Boester of Fort Wayne; mother, Lori (Robert) Perrin of South Whitley; sister, Sarah Boester of Fort Wayne; and brother, Daniel Boester of Fort Wayne; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne J. and Irene Boester; grandfather, Eudelio S. Jimenez; grandmother, Lisa I. Lofland; and adoptive grandfather, John J. Cooper. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Todd Buckmaster will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with expenses with his untimely passing.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
