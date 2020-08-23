1/1
MICHAEL J. "MIKE" BOESTER
1977 - 2020
MICHAEL "MIKE" J. BOESTER, 43, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Born May 28, 1977, he was a son of Arthur L. and Lori (Cooper Jimenez) Boester. As a self-employed painter, former Army medic, Mike enjoyed drawing, golfing with his father and brother, and spending time with family and friends. "His BIG laugh and even BIGGER personality will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him." Mike is survived by his wife, Jessica of Fort Wayne; daughter, Jessie (Morgan) Limore; son, Tra M. Boester of Fort Wayne; daughter, Ophelia still at home; father, Arthur L. (Phyllis) Boester of Fort Wayne; mother, Lori (Robert) Perrin of South Whitley; sister, Sarah Boester of Fort Wayne; and brother, Daniel Boester of Fort Wayne; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne J. and Irene Boester; grandfather, Eudelio S. Jimenez; grandmother, Lisa I. Lofland; and adoptive grandfather, John J. Cooper. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Todd Buckmaster will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with expenses with his untimely passing.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
AUG
29
Service
04:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
Memories & Condolences

August 23, 2020
Your smile your smile was the last thing I saw, you always were trying to make us laugh. You sweeping your momma up in your arms to dance with her!! Your legacy of your Beautiful children and their babies will carry on that love and huge heart you gave everyone. Gone too soon, may you and my Aaron look down upon us and be our angel's to guide and protect us. Forever your familia❣
Mary Jimenez Brabson
Family
August 23, 2020
Michael you was always there when i needed to talk or give advice.You always made us laugh with the barking dog and that contagious laughter.you was the best son-in- law and great husband and dad you will will be missed by everyone that knew you Thanks for all the memories
Maria Martinez
Family
August 23, 2020
Michael was a Genuine Soul. A great friend, brother, and father. He always would light up the room with his Presence. He was a very talemted Artist as well. Gone But Never Forgotten Rest Easy Michael Boester
Jason
Family
August 23, 2020
I just want another hug, another smile and another I love you Aunt Mona. I’ll never forget to think about you, that will make me smile. I love you Mikey!
Mona Shaffer
Family
