MICHAEL J. BONAHOOM JR., 88, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 14, 1931, in Chicago Heights, Ill., he was the son of the late Michael Sr. and Selma Bonahoom. Michael graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1949 and the University of Dayton in 1953. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Michael became the first male counselor and vice principal of New Haven High School and the first principal of Paul Harding High School. He was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Phi Delta Kappa International and President of the Fort Wayne Duplicate Bridge Club. Michael is survived by his daughters, Diane (Thomas) Ensley of Fort Wayne, Catherine A. (John) Arnett of Maryland and Regina (Philip) Talarico of New Haven, Ind.; sons, Michael (Lisa) Bonahoom III of Warsaw, Ind., and Matthew J. (Joseph) Bonahoom of Cincinnatti, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Norman (Pat) Bonahoom of Fort Wayne. Michael was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Anna Marie Bonahoom. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2020.
