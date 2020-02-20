MICHAEL J. LEADBETTER, 77, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Orren R. and Bessie Mae Lead -better. Michael graduated from North Side High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He worked at International Harvester for 20 years and was a part time bartender at the Rock. Surviving are his son, Jay Thomas Leadbetter of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a nephew, Donald Oesch. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Casey Leadbetter; and a sister, Linda Leadbetter-Oesch. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Private burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2020