MICHAEL J. LOSE, 34, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana. Born Dec. 13, 1984, in Bluffton, Ind., he was a son of Joseph J. and Erica G. (Schmitt) Lose. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, Bellmont High School Class of 2003, and received his Associates in Culinary Arts from Ivy Tech. Mike worked at Back 40 Junction for 14 years, most recently as Kitchen Manager. He enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with his friends at DZ Gaming. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Erica Lose of Decatur; a brother, Erik Lose of Fort Wayne; a sister, Janelle Lose of Fort Wayne; maternal grandfather, Don Schmitt of Decatur; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Schmitt; and paternal grandparents, James and Alvera Lose. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior from 9 to 10 a.m. in the St. Mary's Parish Hall. Father David Ruppert officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the Hanna Nuttman Park Project. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 1, 2019