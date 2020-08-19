1/1
MICHAEL J. PEQUIGNOT
1938 - 2020
MICHAEL J. PEQUIGNOT, 82, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, 5:55 a.m., at his residence following a chronic illness. Born April 4, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late Franklin M. Pequignot and Stella A. (Momper) Pequignot. Michael married Betty L. Barclay on Sept. 27, 1958, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Besancon; she survives. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel. He was also an active member of the Heritage Lion's Club for over 40 years and was also a former member of the Eagles Lodges. He was a member of the 1956 Class of both Hoagland and Union City (Michigan) High Schools. Michael and his wife Betty were the owners and operators of The Hayloft in Hoagland for 25 years. Michael was also a farmer and had also worked at International Harvester for 15 years in addition to being a school bus driver for East Allen County School for many years. Michael loved old Ford tractors, traveling, and selling things on eBay. Survivors include his wife, Betty Pequignot of Hoagland, Ind.; daughters, Julie (Jeff) Nolan and Janet (Vince) Knueve, both of Monroeville, Ind.; Jill (Jim) Griebel and Jodi (Greg) Meyers , both of Hoagland, Ind.; son, Michael (Rhonda) Pequignot II of Fremont, Ind.; sisters, Marianne Mack of Battle Creek, Mich., and Rosemary (Darrell) Krieg of Burlington, Mich.; 13 grandchildren, Amanda (Steve) High, Ashley (Mike) Bremer, Matthew Ross, Krista (Adam) Voors, Kelly (Christopher) Minnich, Adam (Lyndsy) Griebel, Ben (Kyren) Griebel, Joseph Griebel, Rachel (Joshua) Chowning, Amy Griebel, Nikki (Jose) Leija, Jacob Meyers, and Michael James Pequignot III; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Knueve; and a sister, Carol Ann Wheeler. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, with visitation from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Facebook page. In order to watch, "like" the Facebook page and guests will be able to watch. It will also be available to watch following the service.Father William Kummer officiating. Visitation also fom 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, with the reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m. Preferred memorials to Masses to the church or Heritage Lions Club. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
AUG
20
Rosary
04:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
AUG
21
Visitation
08:45 - 09:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
