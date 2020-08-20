1/
MICHAEL J. PEQUIGNOT
PEQUIGNOT, MICHAEL J.: Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, with visitation from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Facebook page. In order to watch, "like" the Facebook page and guests will be able to watch. It will also be available to watch following the service.Father William Kummer officiating. Visitation also fom 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 20, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, with the reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
