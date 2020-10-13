1/1
MICHAEL J. POINSETT, 76, of Roanoke, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center due to complications related to COVID-19. Born July 9, 1944 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Myron J. and Mary E. (Maloney) Poinsett. Michael was a U.S. Army veteran and a very active member of Risen Savior Church. He retired from UPS after 25 years of service at the age of 55. He spent his retirement enjoying hobbies such as: fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and building and restoring motorcycles. He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters, Cathi (Matthew) Hoppe, and Wendi (David) Rogers; grandchildren, Jacob Rogers, Noah Rogers, Sydni Rogers, and Caleb Hoppe; and brothers, Pat (Joy) Poinsett and Larry (Jane) Poinsett. A private funeral service will be held. A public drive by is from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Poinsett residence, 6207 N 440 E Roanoke, Ind. (hot rods welcome). Due to COVID-19 a public gathering is not feasible, and the public drive by of the residence will take place instead. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home 8408 Covington Rd. Memorial donations may be made to Risen Savior Church.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
