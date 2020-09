MICHAEL J. POPOVICH, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Verizon. He is survived by his two sons, Matthew Popovich and Jonathan (Shana) Popovich; and grandchildren, Lilia, Annelise and Declan. Also surviving are his best friend, Donna; and former wife, Mary. Memorial donations to Easter Seals Arc. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.