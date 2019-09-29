MICHAEL J. REED, 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home. Born Feb. 27, 1958 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Jack and Martha Jeanne (Fogle) Reed. Michael was a graduate of Wayne High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Purdue University. Surviving are his wife, Julie; children, Rachel (Jeremy), Matthew (Lauren), Joshua (Stacy), Rebekah (Noah), Seth (Allie), and Luke (Bama); grandchildren, Joshua, Noah, Alexander, and Caroline; brothers, Steve (Julie) and Rick (Helen); and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Michael is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Turnstone Center. To leave condolences for the Reed family visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019