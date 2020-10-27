1/1
MICHAEL J. RODENBECK
1986 - 2020
MICHAEL J. RODENBECK, 34, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at home. Michael was born July 1, 1986 in Fort Wayne. He graduated from Homestead High School and worked at Sports Center. He enjoyed playing golf with family and friends and was a big Notre Dame football fan. Michael is survived by father, Kevin Rodenbeck; mother, Maggie Rodenbeck; sister, Molly (Matt Harstead) Rodenbeck; grandparents, Donald and Sharlene Rodenbeck; niece, Amelia Hartstead; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Sue Kehoe. A Gathering of family and friends is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

