MICHAEL JAMES "MIKE" HALTER, 72, of Denver, Colo., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Born in 1947, in Fort Wayne, Mike was the oldest of seven children. Mike graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Army, obtained an E-5 (SGT) Rank and served in the Vietnam War. Mike was honorably discharged in 1970. In 1971, Mike married Joyce Ellen (Davis). They lived in Fort Wayne until 1988 when they moved to Columbia City, Ind. Mike graduated from ITT Technical College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed by International Harvester, Shellear Globe and Lincoln Food Services. Mike was active with the Fort Wayne American Legion, Boy Scouts of America and V.F.W. in Columbia City. He enjoyed woodworking and made display cases for the Columbia City Historical Society. He enjoyed target shooting and working on cars. Mike is survived by his son, Joe; daughter, Amy; two grandsons, Connor (8) and Nolan (3); siblings, John (Linda), Sally (Dan) Strack, Christine (Dan) Arnold, Rhonda (Dave) Nagel, and Rita (Duane) Arnold; in-laws, Jim Davis, Kathy Davis and Kevin Davis; and 20 nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Joyce; parents, Wana Mae (Bacon) and Frank Lewis Halter; brother, Mark CJ Halter; and brother-in-law, Dick Davis. Upon his death, Mike was an organ donor. Honoring his directives, Mike requested his body be cremated and no funeral is planned. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in honor of Mike's life and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that any charitable donations be made in Mike's name to the V.F.W. in Columbia City, Ind.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL JAMES "MIKE" HALTER.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2019