MICHAEL JAMES TAITE, 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home. Born in 1959, at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendall ville, he was a son of the late JoAnn (Poyser) Taite and the late Robert Paul Taite. Mike was a graduate of East Noble High School, Class of 1978 and continued his education at Ball State University earning his Bachelor's degree in 1982. Survivors include his son, Nicholas (Crystal) Taite of Valley Brook, Okla.; sister, Paula Gingerich of Ligonier; two brothers, Kenneth (Toby) Biddle in Barbee Lake, Ind., and Robert J. Taite in Lake Forest, Ill.; five nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, in 2001; mother, JoAnn, in 2012; and brother, Thomas Jay Taite, in 2010. There will be a private memorial service at a future date with internment at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2020