MICHAEL JOHN EIFRID Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL JOHN EIFRID Jr..
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Obituary
Send Flowers

MICHAEL JOHN EIFRID JR., 66, of Churubusco, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on May 26, 1953, he was a son of the late Michael Sr, and Flo (Hill) Eifrid. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Theda; brothers, Daniel, James, Tony (Kelly), Bill; and several nieces and nephews, all of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey. Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.