MICHAEL JOHN EIFRID JR., 66, of Churubusco, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on May 26, 1953, he was a son of the late Michael Sr, and Flo (Hill) Eifrid. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Theda; brothers, Daniel, James, Tony (Kelly), Bill; and several nieces and nephews, all of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey. Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019