MICHAEL JOHN ZUBER, 61, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home after a battle with cancer. Born Nov. 11, 1958, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Kenneth Zuber and Martha Zuber who survives. He was a graduate of Bishop Luers High School. Over the years Michael worked at Kroger, Erie Haven, O'Sullivan's, and Hipskind Concrete. He enjoyed spending time at Hamilton Lake with his family and friends, especially making memories with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sara Zuber; children, April (Christopher) Dodds, Amanda (Matthew) Sytsma and Kenneth Zuber; grandchildren, Jax, Posey, Fletcher, and Charlotte; and siblings, Kim (Bev) Zuber and Ken "Dub" (Connie) Zuber. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Miss Virginia's Food Pantry, 1312 South Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019