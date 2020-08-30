1/2
MICHAEL L. "MIKE" CARPENTER
MICHAEL L. "MIKE" CARPENTER, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Born on July 28, 1950 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Donald and Rose (Bolton) Carpenter. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Mike and his brother Al enjoyed working together on his 1937 Cadillac. They called themselves "two men and a garage." He frequented car shows with his family. He also enjoyed spending his time feeding birds and tinkering on all sorts of projects. He will be fondly remembered as a caring person and one who would literally give you the shirt off his back. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Vickie; daughters, Wendy Millhouse, Tammy (Dy'Juan) Barnes, and Michelle (Brandon) Bland; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Blessing; brother, Alan (Deb) Carpenter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in passing was his sister, Carol Graft; and brother, Ron Carpenter, Sr. A funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with viewing beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Vickie Carpenter. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
