MICHAEL L. COLLIER
1941 - 2020
MICHAEL L. COLLIER, 79, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, in Fort Wayne. Born in Marion, Ind., on March 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Edwin and Lora (Carroll) Collier. He married Marilyn Delight Sills on July 27, 1962 in Fort.Wayne; she preceded him in death on Feb. 16, 2013. Mike had worked as a truck driver with Summit City Transfer in Fort Wayne and retired from Sauder Feed in Grabill, Ind. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Spencerville, Ind., and loved gardening, woodworking and spending time with the family. Surviving are his daughter, Kelly (Darwin) Hand of Leo, Ind.; son, David (Dana) Collier of St. Joe, Ind.; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew R. Collier; and a sister, Dian Collier. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. For the safety of the family and funeral home staff, social distancing and face masks will be required. Memorials to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn GA 30047.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2020.
October 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers. Psalm 121
Judy Dye
Classmate
October 25, 2020
The Bear will roam the heavens looking for that next basket. One of the best guards the Berne Bears had in the late 50's. Sleep well Bear, you deserve rest.
Gerry Bailey
Friend
