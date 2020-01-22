Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL L. DUNCAN. View Sign Service Information Myers Mortuary 1502 N Lebanon Street Lebanon , IN 46052 (765)-482-0620 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Myers Mortuary 1502 N Lebanon Street Lebanon , IN View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Myers Mortuary 1502 N Lebanon Street Lebanon , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL L. DUNCAN, 70, left this earth for heaven on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Witham Memorial Hospital in Lebanon. Born on March 31, 1949, in Rushville, Ind., he was a son of the late Herschel and Lena Rose (Sexton) Duncan. Mike attended high school in Rushville, Ind. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. On May 12, 1987, he was married to Marcy (Shipman) Duncan; she survives. He was employed for 25 years as a commercial claim's adjustor, retiring from Traveler's Insurance in 2019. Mike enjoyed being outdoors and loved riding his motorcycle. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed remote control cars, airplanes and boats. He took much pride in his grandchildren, great- grandchildren and loved being with his family. Survivors include his wife, Marcy L. Duncan of Lebanon, Ind.; daughters, Kim (Tom) Miller of Fort Wayne and Laura (Joe) Wharton of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel (Teri) Duncan of Florida; sister, Martha Grace (Tom) Hamon of Rushville, Ind.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Debra Burke of Houston, Texas, Christine Payne of Evansville, Ind., Catherine (Bruce) Lobody of Valparaiso, Ind., Robert (Laurie) Shipman of Evansville, Ind., James (Kim) Shipman of Cedar Lake, Ind., Jerry Bridges of New Palestine, Ind.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rex and Sheri Cook of Lebanon. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a brother, John Duncan; sisters, Donna Belle Gard and Sara Jane Bridges; sister-in-law, Shirley Evans; brother-in-law, Donnie Payne; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Helen Shipman. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, 1502 North Lebanon St., Lebanon, Ind., where friends may visit beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be given in his honor to a or consider being an organ / tissue donor through the Indiana Donor Network. His cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Boone County Crematory. Send online condolences at

