MICHAEL L. HORMANN, 66, of Fort Wayne, died on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was a son of the late Donald L. Hormann and Phyllis (Anderson) Hor mann. He was united in marriage to Rebecca Rada baugh on May 11, 1974. Michael was a truck driver for Yellow Freight Trucking for 30 years. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca "Becky" S. Hormann; daughters, Tina (Aaron) Werts and Kimberly Hormann; sons, Jason (Jennifer) Hormann and Andy (Kristina) Hormann; sister, Rae Lynn (Larry) Fuhrmann; brother, Mark (Donna) Hormann; and 11 grandchildren. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. "We appreciate your cooperation." Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind.



