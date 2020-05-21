MICHAEL L. HORMANN
1953 - 2020
HORMANN, MICHAEL L.: Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. "We appreciate your cooperation." Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
111 South Water Street
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
