MICHAEL L. NORDEN, 67, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. Born Jan. 19, 1953, he was a son of the Late William and Edna (Nahr wold) Norden. He worked at Ottenweller Company for over 27 years as a welder. His hobbies included fishing and NASCAR. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Survivors include his daughters, Deonda (Tony) Shaw, Shawn Norden and Jamie Norden; son, Justin (Diana) Norden; numerous grandchildren and great- grand children; sister, Marilyn (Erwin) Knoblauch; brother, Dennis (Mary) Norden; sisters-in-law, Judy Norden and Candy Norden; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Norden and Roger Norden. No services are planned, per Mike's wishes. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020
