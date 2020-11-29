1/1
MICHAEL LEE "MIKE" DeGEUS
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL "MIKE" LEE DeGEUS, started on his magical mystery tour on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born in De Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 21, 1948. Mike was a Vietnam veteran having served from 1969 to 1971. He was an Honor Flight recipient on Sept. 18, 2019. The family would like to extend many thanks to the staff that were able to arrange it. He worked at Magnavox / Raytheon for 43 years, retiring in 2012. Mike was a member of the NRA an American Legion Post 47. In his spare time he loved fishing, golfing, and following Colts, Cubs, IU and golf. Mike lived and loved life to the fullest and couldn't wait for his annual September fishing trip. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Laraine DeGeus; step-sons, Steven M. (Mary) Childers and Barry A. Childers; granddaughters, Brittany Childers, Ashley Childers, and Emily Childers; and his beloved dog, Teddy. Also surviving are his brother, Doug (Barb) DeGeus of The Dulles, Ore.; sister, Donna (Dick) Steward of Addison, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Mike) Pranger of Kendallville, Tammy L. Land of Largo, Fla., Betty Johnson of Fort Wayne, and Barbara (Bruce) O'Keefe of St.Pete, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Miles (Diane) Combs of Fort Wayne, Carlo (Debbie) Combs Jr., of Chucky, Tenn., and David A. Combs, of St. Pete, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold DeGeus and Jennie DeGeus; nephew, Jason DeGeus; and brother-in-law, John Combs of St. Pete, Fla. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum or the Arbor Day Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved