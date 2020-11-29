MICHAEL "MIKE" LEE DeGEUS, started on his magical mystery tour on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born in De Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 21, 1948. Mike was a Vietnam veteran having served from 1969 to 1971. He was an Honor Flight recipient on Sept. 18, 2019. The family would like to extend many thanks to the staff that were able to arrange it. He worked at Magnavox / Raytheon for 43 years, retiring in 2012. Mike was a member of the NRA an American Legion Post 47. In his spare time he loved fishing, golfing, and following Colts, Cubs, IU and golf. Mike lived and loved life to the fullest and couldn't wait for his annual September fishing trip. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Laraine DeGeus; step-sons, Steven M. (Mary) Childers and Barry A. Childers; granddaughters, Brittany Childers, Ashley Childers, and Emily Childers; and his beloved dog, Teddy. Also surviving are his brother, Doug (Barb) DeGeus of The Dulles, Ore.; sister, Donna (Dick) Steward of Addison, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Mike) Pranger of Kendallville, Tammy L. Land of Largo, Fla., Betty Johnson of Fort Wayne, and Barbara (Bruce) O'Keefe of St.Pete, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Miles (Diane) Combs of Fort Wayne, Carlo (Debbie) Combs Jr., of Chucky, Tenn., and David A. Combs, of St. Pete, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold DeGeus and Jennie DeGeus; nephew, Jason DeGeus; and brother-in-law, John Combs of St. Pete, Fla. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum or the Arbor Day Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.