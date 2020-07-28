MICHAEL LEPPER, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Cruces, N.M He is survived by one brother, Steven (Vicki) Lepper of Seguin, Texas; and two sisters, Karen (Lynn) Hoekstra of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Kathy Lepper of Monroeville, Ind.; plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville H. and Delores Lepper; and a sister, Cristine Roberts. A gathering in Mike's memory is being planned for a later date. Memorials can be made in his memory to the Cornerstone Youth Center, 19819 Monroeville Road, Monroeville (IN, 46773), or to the donor's choice.



