MICHAEL LEPPER
MICHAEL LEPPER, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Cruces, N.M He is survived by one brother, Steven (Vicki) Lepper of Seguin, Texas; and two sisters, Karen (Lynn) Hoekstra of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Kathy Lepper of Monroeville, Ind.; plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville H. and Delores Lepper; and a sister, Cristine Roberts. A gathering in Mike's memory is being planned for a later date. Memorials can be made in his memory to the Cornerstone Youth Center, 19819 Monroeville Road, Monroeville (IN, 46773), or to the donor's choice.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 28, 2020.
