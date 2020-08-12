MICHAEL LOUIS GASPARINI, 69, of Watertown, Wis., passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was a loving husband and caring father. Born Oct. 12, 1950, in Berwyn, Ill., he was a son of Geno and Anna (Kaslaus kas) Gasparini. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from Indiana University, his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Butler University, and his Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Saint Francis. Michael devoted his life to helping others, working in healthcare for 36 years. He was a licensed pharmacist in the states of Indiana, Texas, and Wisconsin, in addition to being an accomplished hospital administrator. Known for his kindness, wit, and sense of humor, Michael had a smile for everyone he met. He enjoyed spending time at home with his wife and his yearly visits to New York City and Nashville. He loved being close to his siblings and always made time for family. He enjoyed playing golf, seeing movies, watching sports and cheering on his Hoosiers, Bulldogs, and Colts. He loved aviation, boats, beaches, and most of all, his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, BethAnn; two sons, Andrew and David; brother, Paul; and sister, Karen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Indiana University Foundation or the Butler University Fund for Student Scholarships. Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com