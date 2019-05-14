MICHAEL LYNN SHAFFER, , 69, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home. Born Feb. 13, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Ford Emanuel and Mary Kathleen (Odle) Shaffer. Mike graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne. On Oct. 13, 2001, he was united in marriage to Nancy Betts; she survives. Mike worked at GTE Verizon for 42 years and at IPFW and D&M Communications. Mike was a member of IBEW Union, Eagles, and the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and riding his Harley. Mike is also survived by his daughters, Denay Howard, Leslie (BJ) Shaffer and Lisa Bledsoe; five grandchildren and great grandchildren; stepchildren, Dawn (Robert) Martin and Darin (Shirley) Gorrell; and three step grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Memorials may be made to the or Parkview Home Health Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2019