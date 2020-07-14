MICHAEL McCULLOCH, 85, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born June 16, 1935, he was the son of Fred McCul loch and Kathern Goyer. He graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School in 1954, and went on to receive a Bachelor's of Science degree from Purdue University. He served honorably in the National Guard. Michael loved many things in life. He was an avid water skier and snow skier, and loved dogs, especially white German Shepherds and Poodles. He held a private pilot's license and flew solo by the age of 16. He was an avid music collector. Among his favorite compositions were the brass instruments of Stan Kenton and Maynard Ferguson. He enjoyed hiking; he and Carol even hiked a portion of the Appalachian Trail in Tennessee. And, of course he loved the lake. Michael designed and constructed a contemporary lake front cottage on Jimmerson Lake which he enjoyed every summer for 57 years. Lake life for Michael included frequent trips to Pokagon State Park where he would walk the trails, watch birds, enjoy seminars by naturalist Fred Wooley, and attend numerous CCC reunions. Michael marveled at the stone structures built during the depression including the main pavilion on Basin 2 on Lake James which, among others there, is on the national register in Washington DC. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carol; children, Mark, Gary, James and Sheila (Jim) Jesionowski; two grandchildren, Kristina and Adam; two great-grandchildren, Kannon and Kassidy; and siblings, Joanne Mitchell, Denise Danielle Lundin, and Theresa (Tom) McComb. Michael was also preceded in death by his daughters, Linda Dietzen and Tina Lyon. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont, Ind. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3937 Vineland Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stuben and Allen County Humane Societies or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.