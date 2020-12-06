MICHAEL MURUA, 70, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in New Haven, Ind. Born July 1, 1950 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Jesse and Jessica Marie Murua. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1968 and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University, Fort Wayne. Michael was a Manager in Quality Control at B.F. Goodrich and retired from Michelin Tire after 42 years of service. His passion in life was spending time with his family and the jewels of his eye were his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cynthia Murua of New Haven, Ind.; children, Gina Savieo of Fort Wayne, Ind., Angela (Don) Rhoades of New Haven, Ind.; grandchildren, Brandon Rhoades, Madison Rhoades, Jackson Rhoades, Noah Savieo, and Isabella Savieo. He is also survived by his siblings, Frank (Patt) Murua of New Haven, Ind., Rebecca Young of Knoxville, Tenn., Virginia (David) Murua-Cuney of New Haven, Ind., Linda Murua of Fort Wayne, Ind., Diana (Ken) Walters of Fort Wayne, Ind., James Murua of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was also preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Savieo. A private family funeral will be held at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, Ind. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial in Fort Wayne Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of NE Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com