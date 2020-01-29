MICHAEL P. NICOLET, 68, passed peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Hospice Home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late David Nicolet and M. Pauline Fisher. Mike proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He had worked for International Harvester, was the owner of Sleepy Hollow Auto Repair and retired from Verizon. He enjoyed golf, snowmobiling, bowling and softball. He was an avid Purdue and Colts Fan. Mike loved his rock and roll; Dire Straits and the Beatles especially Abbey Road. Surviving are his wife, best friend, helper in life and lover, Cheryl; siblings, Chris (Kassie) Fisher, Gary Nicolet and Elaine (Brian) Balke; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Nicolet. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 8408 Lima Road, with calling two hours prior. He will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home, American Legion Post 160 in Roanoke or Bethel United Methodist Church. covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020