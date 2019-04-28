MICHAEL PAUL WADDELL, 67, of Fishers, Ind., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home. Born Oct. 29, 1951, he was a son of John H. and Mary A. (Men duni) Waddell. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, spending a year and a day in Vietnam. He was a member of V.F.W. Bruce Post 1146, St. Clair Shores, Mich. In the 1970's and 1980's, Michael was a disc jockey at several Fort Wayne nightclubs, where he was very popular and enjoyed a large following. Later in life, he became a Realtor, putting his magnetic personality to work. Michael was a loving, generous, and devoted husband and father. He was very charming, loved music, loved to talk to people, and was a friend and mentor to those that knew him. He also was an avid sports fan, who loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Dallas Cowboys. Michael will be lovingly missed by his wife of 39 years, Dr. Cynthia Waddell; son, Michael Waddell Jr.; nephew, John H. Waddell; niece, Janice Sutton; and many loving extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Waddell. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Connor Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Entombment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 11550 N. Meridian St., Carmel, IN, 46032. To share condolences, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019