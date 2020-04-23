Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL "MIKE" PEDEN. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL "MIKE" PEDEN, 76, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Washington, Ind., he was a son of the late Roy and Eldena Peden. Mike is lovingly remembered for his caring devotion to family, friendly affability, and home made salsa that was often imitated but never duplicated. Altogether, Mike created a full, fruitful life and legacy deserving mention. He served his country in the U.S. Army band where he cultivated a deep love of German culture. Professionally, he was a salesman, entrepreneur, small business owner, and self taught IT specialist. Mike showed remarkable physical prowess as a motorcycle racer, bicyclist, airplane pilot, sailboat sailor, downhill skier, ballroom dancer, and multi-instrumentalist. He was a sage mentor and counselor for his children, steadfast brother, and devoted husband to his wife Janet over 50 years. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the Olive Club of Fort Wayne. Michael is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Peden of Fort Wayne; 10 children, Krista (David) Williams of Charlotte, N.C., Dr. Erik (Aude) Peden of Indianapolis, Ind., Kathryn Peden of New Haven, Ind., John (Grace) Peden of Indianapolis, Ind., Andrew (Kristin) Peden of Winter Garden, Fla., David Peden of Dallas, Texas, Mary Lewis of Las Cruces, N.M., Mark Peden, James Peden, and Christopher Peden, all of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert Campbell of Balboa Island, Calif., and Arthur (Paula) Peden of Pittsburgh, Pa. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic School. To sign the online guestbook, visit



