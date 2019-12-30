|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL R. "SATCH" SANDERS.
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
|
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
|
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
|
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
|
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
View Map
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
MICHAEL R. "SATCH" SANDERS, 71, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne surrounded by his family. Born on June 18, 1948, he was a son of Roy and Margaret Sanders, who preceded him in death. He was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and then earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Francis College. He married Jenny (Wisler) Sanders on Sept. 16, 1978, and together they had six wonderful children, of whom he was incredibly proud. He was a math teacher and coach for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 33 years. He also built a successful painting company during that time, which provided all of his children and many of their friends the opportunity for summer employment. In 2003, he retired from teaching, but he continued to coach and focused his energy on Sanders Painting. "Satch was always a master in the kitchen, and he could really make your taste buds sing with a little Lawry's and Mrs. Dash." He loved making the perfect drink for each guest, as long as it was an old fashioned or a milkshake - his two specialties. In his retirement, Satch developed a love for fishing (mostly from land) and was excited about improving his fly fishing skills. He also enjoyed treating friends and family at his Day After Christmas Breakfasts, relaxing at Orange Beach each spring with a nose warmer in hand, growing too many vegetables every summer, and watching the birds eat from his feeders. Most of all, though, he delighted in the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jenny of Fort Wayne; children, Charlie (Jordan) Sanders of Carmel, Ind., Molly (Jared) Kurtz of Ossian, Ind., Erin (Zach) Hitzfield of Markle, Ind., Joel (Liz) Sanders of Fort Wayne, Ind., Leah (Andrew) Johnson of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kurt (Mackenzie) Sanders of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Marty (Rich) Esoldo, Rita (Clet) Herman, and Doug (Sandy) Sanders. Mass of Christian Resurrection is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Community Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|