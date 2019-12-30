Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL R. "SATCH" SANDERS. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Service 7:00 PM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 4916 Trier Rd. View Map Service 10:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 4916 Trier Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL R. "SATCH" SANDERS, 71, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne surrounded by his family. Born on June 18, 1948, he was a son of Roy and Margaret Sanders, who preceded him in death. He was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and then earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Francis College. He married Jenny (Wisler) Sanders on Sept. 16, 1978, and together they had six wonderful children, of whom he was incredibly proud. He was a math teacher and coach for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 33 years. He also built a successful painting company during that time, which provided all of his children and many of their friends the opportunity for summer employment. In 2003, he retired from teaching, but he continued to coach and focused his energy on Sanders Painting. "Satch was always a master in the kitchen, and he could really make your taste buds sing with a little Lawry's and Mrs. Dash." He loved making the perfect drink for each guest, as long as it was an old fashioned or a milkshake - his two specialties. In his retirement, Satch developed a love for fishing (mostly from land) and was excited about improving his fly fishing skills. He also enjoyed treating friends and family at his Day After Christmas Breakfasts, relaxing at Orange Beach each spring with a nose warmer in hand, growing too many vegetables every summer, and watching the birds eat from his feeders. Most of all, though, he delighted in the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jenny of Fort Wayne; children, Charlie (Jordan) Sanders of Carmel, Ind., Molly (Jared) Kurtz of Ossian, Ind., Erin (Zach) Hitzfield of Markle, Ind., Joel (Liz) Sanders of Fort Wayne, Ind., Leah (Andrew) Johnson of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kurt (Mackenzie) Sanders of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Marty (Rich) Esoldo, Rita (Clet) Herman, and Doug (Sandy) Sanders. Mass of Christian Resurrection is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Community Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook visit



MICHAEL R. "SATCH" SANDERS, 71, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne surrounded by his family. Born on June 18, 1948, he was a son of Roy and Margaret Sanders, who preceded him in death. He was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and then earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Francis College. He married Jenny (Wisler) Sanders on Sept. 16, 1978, and together they had six wonderful children, of whom he was incredibly proud. He was a math teacher and coach for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 33 years. He also built a successful painting company during that time, which provided all of his children and many of their friends the opportunity for summer employment. In 2003, he retired from teaching, but he continued to coach and focused his energy on Sanders Painting. "Satch was always a master in the kitchen, and he could really make your taste buds sing with a little Lawry's and Mrs. Dash." He loved making the perfect drink for each guest, as long as it was an old fashioned or a milkshake - his two specialties. In his retirement, Satch developed a love for fishing (mostly from land) and was excited about improving his fly fishing skills. He also enjoyed treating friends and family at his Day After Christmas Breakfasts, relaxing at Orange Beach each spring with a nose warmer in hand, growing too many vegetables every summer, and watching the birds eat from his feeders. Most of all, though, he delighted in the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jenny of Fort Wayne; children, Charlie (Jordan) Sanders of Carmel, Ind., Molly (Jared) Kurtz of Ossian, Ind., Erin (Zach) Hitzfield of Markle, Ind., Joel (Liz) Sanders of Fort Wayne, Ind., Leah (Andrew) Johnson of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kurt (Mackenzie) Sanders of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Marty (Rich) Esoldo, Rita (Clet) Herman, and Doug (Sandy) Sanders. Mass of Christian Resurrection is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Community Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close