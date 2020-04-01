MICHAEL ROBERT HOUGH, 64, passed Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Paulding, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert Eugene Hough and still living Mildred Eleanor (Mohr) Hough. He retired from SuperValu after 34 years working in the warehouse. Mike was a passionate Harley rider and past Road Captain Officer with the 3 Rivers H.O.G. Chapter 4054. Mike was an avid shooter, hunter and enjoyed fishing. He had an artistic eye for photography and oil / watercolor painting. Mike above all was a devoted G-Pa to his grandchildren and everyday called his mother. He was loving kind and caring husband and father, who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lori Jo (Harvey) Hough; daughter, Katherine (Justin) Clark; grandchildren, Dallas Mahathy and Ellie Clark; brothers, Tim (Selma) and Steven (Peggy) Hough; and sisters, Vicki (Mark) Hoffman and Nancy (Gary) Wetoskey. Announced will be a later ride in Celebrations of Mike's Life. Mike was laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. If sending flowers, please have delivered to the funeral home by Thursday. Due to the current restrictions the family and friends are invited to share stories, condolences and memories online at www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2020