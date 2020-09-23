MICHAEL S. MILLEDGE JR., 40, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Born June 13, 1980, he was the son of Christina L. Isbell and Michael S. Milledge Sr. He was a metal fabricator at Sham baugh & Sons and loved his job. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, and spending time with his family. He was an avid gun collector, and a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan, but enjoyed all sports. He is survived by his wife, Stacey Milledge; daughter, Cayley Milledge; son, Caleb Milledge; mother, Christina (Doug) Isbell; father, Michael (Moneen) Milledge; sisters, Carrie (Dustin) Sprague and Holly Milledge; stepsisters, Ejecta Smith and Tammy Isbell; stepbrother, Doug Isbell Jr; in-laws, Dirk (Jamie) Beck and Krystina (Ira) Cowley; nieces, Carley Sprague and Starla Summers; nephews, Corey Sprague and Elijah Cowley. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Eel River Cemetery.