MICHAEL TEMPLETON, 59, native of Fort Wayne passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Mike attended North Side High School and worked for J B Tool & Die for over 30 years. Fiercely loyal, Mike helped anyone in need. An expert machinist, with a contagious personality, he left a lasting impression on all he met. He lived for family road trips, his records, and above all, quality time with loved ones. He was the son of Mary Stump (deceased) and Michael O. Templeton. Mike survives through his wife of 38 years, Lori Templeton; children, Tiffany Carrillo, James Templeton, Adam McKenzie, and Monica Moreno; and his sister, Pamela Abdulaziz. A celebration of Mike's life will be scheduled later this year in Canada where his ashes will be released upon the ocean.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020