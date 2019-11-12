Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL TESFAYE MYHRE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL TESFAYE MYHRE, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Parkview Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, he graduated from Kings School, Ely, Cambridge shire, United Kingdom, and attended Adams State College and Hillsdale College. He was known for his comedy and linguistics. In his early years he played cricket and later became an avid Colts football fan. He enjoyed traveling and Ethiopian history. Most of all, he enjoyed people and never met a stranger. And he loved the Lord and his family. He is survived by his parents, Demeke Tekle-Wold and Marta Gabre-Tsadick; son, Yaphet Michael; former wife, Freyihot Desta and her daughter, Naomi; as well as a host of brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Rick Hawks officiating. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial services being arranged in Addis Abeba. Memorial gifts to The Michael Myhre Memorial Fund.



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2019

