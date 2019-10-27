MICHAEL VAN DARST

MICHAEL VAN DARST, 72, passed Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Charles and Deanie Darst. He had worked around the Fort Wayne area in retail sales. He is survived by sister, Patricia (Steven) Loechner; niece and nephew, Andrea (Kenlin) Kropf and Steven (Theresa) Loechner; and great-nieces and -nephews, Evan, Drake and Faye. He was also preceded in death by his furry friends, Charlie and Chi Chi.Private services were held for the family. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019
