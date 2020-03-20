MICHELE BEAUCHOT, 53, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, in Fort Wayne. Michele worked for Avis Budget for many years and loved it. Surviving are her parents, Thomas and Sandra Beauchot and John Hartman; stepbrother, Timothy (Deanna) Beauchot; aunts, Dorotha Ransbottom, Virginia Bauman and Carolyn Knepper; and several nieces and nephews. Michele was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clifford and Waneta Knepper and Bernard and Bessie Beauchot; and stepsister, Joy Blocker. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. All services will be private. Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2020