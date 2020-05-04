MICHELE BRINNEMAN PAINTER REICHARD FOLTZ, 75, sadly lost her battle with cancer on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend. Born on Feb. 27, 1945, to Ralph and Judith Brinneman, Michele's life was defined by community, friendship, philanthropy, and service. With her infectious laugh, fun-loving nature, and an unforgettable combination of charm, beauty, and intelligence, she truly found joy spending time with her family, celebrating with others, and just getting to love each and every one of "her people." Over the years, she watched in delight as the circles of family and friends widened and connected with each other. She came to hold a number of coveted titles, such as mother, friend, "Miss Huntington", "Mimi", entrepreneur, the party starter, diehard Boilermakers fan, travel buddy, and wife (three times). The third time really was the charm. Michele and Wally ("Pappy") Foltz were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in the summer of 1995. After a whirlwind romance, they eloped in Las Vegas just six months later and were happily married for the last 25 years. Their devotion towards each other has been an inspiration to their children and a model of what true love looks like. They will be joined again one day in heaven where their love affair will continue. As a woman who firmly believed it was possible to do it all, Michele combined life as a mother with entrepreneurship, starting a made-to-order clothing business, founding a travel agency, and becoming a woman business leader in the airline industry. She was a woman beyond her time, setting the pace for others to follow in her path. A small-town girl at heart, she maintained an especially close connection to her home of Portland, Ind., which is where she will now be laid to rest, in the Corinne Hall Memorial Chapel. "If you had the opportunity to share any time with Michele, 'you felt like some of her sparkle and joy rubbed off on you and made you the best version of yourself.'" Michele's memory lives on through her loving husband, Wally; beloved children, Michael, Matthew (Sherry), and Molly; stepson, Brett (Rebecca); stepdaughter, Shawn; cherished grandchildren, Maggie, Brayden, Emma, Isabella, and Gabriel; and step-grandchildren Hannah, Nick, Connor and Abby; her former spouses, Michael Painter and Clifton Reichard; her aunt and uncle, Diane and Bill Kennaugh; and her many dear friends. She will also be missed by Ralph, the dog she named after her own much-loved father. A celebration of Michele's life will be held at a later date, the details of which will be shared when the current health crisis is behind us. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Michele Foltz Memorial Fund. Through an annual grant awarded to an incoming university student, her legacy will live on while matching her mission of helping others and changing lives. Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com / f / michele-foltz-memorial-fund
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 4, 2020.