MICHELE M. HIGGINS, 61, Died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a long fought battle with cancer. Born Feb. 4, 1959, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Donald Lauer and Della Wood Lauer. She graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School. She worked many years at the New Haven BMV and retired from Purdue University in 2014. After retirement she loved to garden, crochet, decorate and listen to music. She loved to spend time with her kids from Oma's daycare. Michele is survived by her four children, Melissa (Michael) Ellis of Lafayette, Megan Stockton (Sweedenburg Field) of South Bend, Gregory Higgins and Amanda Higgins of Napoleon, Ohio; stepmother and friend Barb Lauer of Fort Wayne; sister, Debra (Langdon) Adams of Fort Wayne; and brother, Donald (Julie) Lauer of Auburn. She was a devoted Oma to her seven grandkids MaryAnna and Ava Bellinger, both of Texas, Zoe Field, Owen Higgins, Maggie and Della Ellis, and Max Higgins. Michele was fondly known as "Aunt Snow" to her five nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Lauer and Della Wood Lauer; and husband, Greg Higgins. She will be dearly missed by family and friends who enjoyed her sense of humor and willingness to help others. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Donations may be made to Congress Street United Methodist Church for the Oakland Elementary Food Pantry at 2010 Congress St., Lafayette, IN 47905.

