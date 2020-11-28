MICHELLE ANN DuCHARME, 49, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Michelle was the daughter of Duane DuChar me and the late Bonnie DuCharme. Michelle graduated from Columbia City High School and earned her Associate's degree in fashion from American University. Michelle was in the Real Estate industry working for Coldwell Banker, Advantage Realtors, Premier Properties, and Mike Thomas. Michelle loved being outdoors, fishing, going to the Tin Caps games, and going to the casinos to play the slot machines. Surviving are her brother, Gregg (Julianne Will) DuCharme; aunt, Sharon (Joe) Kibe; nieces and nephews, Spencer (Jasmyn) DuCharme, Claire and Rachel DuCharme, Taya Cook, and Mia Stephenson; great nieces and great nephew, Norah, Aylah and Levi; cousins, Rich Silvarman and Beth Silvarman - Miller; along with her beloved cat, Peanut Butter "Mew." Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor's choice.