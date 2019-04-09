Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHELLE ANN JONES. View Sign

MICHELLE ANN JONES, 66 passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Born Jan. 11, 1953, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Mary Anne (Epper son) and the late David Cordes. She was a 1971 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and received her LPN license from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing. In 1983, she moved to Morgantown, Ind., and worked at Henderson Nursing Home. Later, she became the Executive Administrator of Critter Ridge (a land development company), and over saw the building of Trafalgar Square. In 1993, she opened her children's antiques shop called "Out of the Woods"(a name she reused from her furniture stripping business) which grew notoriety through antique magazines around the country and it also became a town staple until its sale in 2004. Michelle served as president of the Morgantown Merchant's Association from 1998 to 2003, which included organizing and presiding over the town's "Vawter Days" festivals. She enjoyed antiquing, soaking in the sunshine while sitting on her deck with a good book. Michelle loved Jesus and her little log cabin home. A surviving are her sisters, Katrina Rogier and Wilhemina Leeuw. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Cordes; and sister, Melisa Ratliff.

