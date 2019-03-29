Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MICHELLE C. HITTIE, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Michelle was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late Dr. James and Rita Corrigan. She graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1958, followed by Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa., in 1962, with a Bachelor of Education where she forged a lifelong friendship with Patricia "Pat" Crowley (husband John). After an initial year teaching upon graduation, motherhood soon became her focus. It was not until 1980 when Michelle received her Master of Education from Indiana University-



MICHELLE C. HITTIE, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Michelle was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late Dr. James and Rita Corrigan. She graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1958, followed by Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa., in 1962, with a Bachelor of Education where she forged a lifelong friendship with Patricia "Pat" Crowley (husband John). After an initial year teaching upon graduation, motherhood soon became her focus. It was not until 1980 when Michelle received her Master of Education from Indiana University- Purdue University of Fort Wayne (IPFW), she reentered the workforce as a language arts teacher, grades 5-8, at St. John the Baptist School in New Haven, Ind. Then, after completing her Administration License from IPFW in 1990, she assumed the position of Principal of St. John the Baptist School in New Haven, a role she held until 1994, followed by similar principal appointments at St. John the Baptist School in Fort Wayne and St. Charles Borromeo School in Fort Wayne, before she achieved her highest standing as Superintendent of Schools - Diocese of Fort Wayne - South Bend in 2001, a position she held until her retirement in 2006. Michelle took great pride in her career advancements, but it was the direct impact she had on her students that drove her ambition and desire to work hard, do more, be more and achieve more. And while she often said how much she enjoyed her career and students, she believed her greatest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly and whose interactions she cherished the most. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband at Cherry Hill and, more recently, playing competitive bridge with the wonderful women in her neighborhood club and luncheons with dear former colleagues. She placed high expectations on everyone around her and believed we are all capable of achieving life's goals with dedication, hard work and focus. These lessons her children and grandchildren have embraced as well. "Michelle can rest peacefully knowing that her legacy and impact survives in all of us that have been touched by her". She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Hittie of 56 years; sons, William, Jr. "Bud" (Rose) of Mt. Prospect, Ill., Mark (partner, Tom McNichol) of Boston, Mass., and Craig (partner, Dave Wehrman) of Queen Creek, Ariz.; daughters, Carolyn of Fort Wayne, and Sharon (Adam) Robinson of Spencerville; eight grandchildren, Josh, Zach, Elisabeth, Emma, Jacob, Will, Vince and Grant; two sisters, Patti Boudreau of Campbell, Calif. and Mary Jane (Ron) Amodeo of The Villages, Fla. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Dr. James (Carolyn also deceased) Corrigan Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Boudreau. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers Street, New Haven, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Friends are also being received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Burial immediately following service at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. The family asks that memorial gifts be made to either the or Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Condolences may be made online at www.domccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park

4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purdue University Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close