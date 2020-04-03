MICHELLE "DUNYALE" TOLLIVER, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home. Born in Warsaw, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Leonard Adams Jr. and Eva Owens of Silver Lake, Ind. Dunyale worked as a secretary for IPFW for over 10 years. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and loved to volunteer for Ascension Lutheran School. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and granddaughters. Dunyale is survived by her husband of 32 years, Kirk Tolliver of Fort Wayne; children, Audrea Tolliver of Fort Wayne, Erin (Shawn) Serf of Indianapolis, Ind., Cameron Tolliver of Fort Wayne, and Karla Flores of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Emelia and Harper; and eight siblings. She was also preceded in death by two siblings. A private service and visitation will be held at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery of North Manchester, Ind. For information on the visitation, contact the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran School or to The , Iowa City, Iowa. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2020